Jared Wolfe shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jared Wolfe's 16-foot birdie putt from fringe at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Jared Wolfe makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jared Wolfe hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wolfe finished his round tied for 109th at 1 over; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Stephan Jaeger and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Michael Gligic, Ryan Palmer, Doug Ghim, Aaron Wise, Peter Malnati, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, Robert Streb, Luke List, Kevin Tway, Justin Rose, Bill Haas, Sahith Theegala, Daniel Berger, Martin Laird, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 5 under.
Wolfe got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 1 over for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Wolfe had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Wolfe's 161 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 1 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Wolfe reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
Wolfe got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 3 over for the round.
Wolfe missed the green on his first shot on the 177-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 2 over for the round.
