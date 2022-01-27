-
Jared du Toit shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jared du Toit's birdie chip in from high rough at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Jared du Toit makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
Jared du Toit hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Du Toit finished his day tied for 145th at 5 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
At the 454-yard par-4 10th, du Toit got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved du Toit to 1 over for the round.
Du Toit missed the green on his first shot on the 225-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 20 yards for birdie. This moved du Toit to even for the round.
On the par-5 13th, du Toit's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved du Toit to 1 under for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, du Toit reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved du Toit to 2 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th, du Toit had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving du Toit to even-par for the round.
Du Toit got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving du Toit to 1 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, du Toit's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
