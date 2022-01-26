-
J.T. Poston putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 first round in the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
J.T. Poston hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his round tied for 138th at 3 over Michael Thompson is in 1st at 8 under, Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 7 under, and Ryan Palmer is in 3rd at 6 under.
J.T. Poston his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing J.T. Poston to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Poston chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Poston at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Poston hit an approach shot from 112 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 2 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Poston's his second shot went 22 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
