J.J. Spaun shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, J.J. Spaun hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

After a 290 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 first, Spaun chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Spaun's 116 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to even for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Spaun's tee shot went 228 yards to the left rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Spaun had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Spaun's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.