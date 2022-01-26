-
Hideki Matsuyama putts himself to an even-par first round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on No. 9 at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Hideki Matsuyama makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 9th hole.
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Hideki Matsuyama hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 84th at even par; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Palmer is in 3rd at 6 under; and Stephan Jaeger, Rickie Fowler, Aaron Wise, Justin Thomas, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, Luke List, Kevin Tway, Sahith Theegala, Martin Laird, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Hideki Matsuyama got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hideki Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Matsuyama's 131 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Matsuyama hit an approach shot from 91 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.
