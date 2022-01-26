  • Hideki Matsuyama putts himself to an even-par first round of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Hideki Matsuyama makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on No. 9 at Farmers

    In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Hideki Matsuyama makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 9th hole.