-
-
Henrik Norlander shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 26, 2022
Henrik Norlander hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 124th at 2 over; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Ryan Palmer, Stephan Jaeger, Doug Ghim, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Cameron Young, Michael Gligic, Francesco Molinari, Aaron Wise, Peter Malnati, Bill Haas, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, Robert Streb, Luke List, Kevin Tway, Justin Rose, Maverick McNealy, Nick Hardy, Sahith Theegala, Daniel Berger, Martin Laird, and Sam Burns are tied for 7th at 5 under.
Norlander his second shot went 50 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Norlander to even for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.
Norlander got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 2 over for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Norlander's tee shot went 201 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Norlander had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 over for the round.
-
-