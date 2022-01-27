-
Hayden Buckley shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Hayden Buckley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his round tied for 75th at 1 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Buckley's 209 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Buckley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 3 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 4 under for the round.
Buckley got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 3 under for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Buckley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Buckley's tee shot went 206 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
