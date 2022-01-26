Harry Higgs shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Harry Higgs hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 123rd at 2 over; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Stephan Jaeger is in 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Palmer, Doug Ghim, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Higgs's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Higgs's 133 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to even for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Higgs hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Higgs at 2 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Higgs hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Higgs got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to 2 over for the round.