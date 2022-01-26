-
Hank Lebioda shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Hank Lebioda hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lebioda finished his round tied for 123rd at 2 over; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Stephan Jaeger is in 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Palmer, Doug Ghim, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Lebioda hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lebioda at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Lebioda's 125 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Lebioda's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lebioda to 2 over for the round.
