-
-
Greyson Sigg finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 26, 2022
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Greyson Sigg hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Sigg finished his round tied for 87th at even par; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Ryan Palmer, Stephan Jaeger, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Sahith Theegala, Daniel Berger, Doug Ghim, Cameron Young, Michael Gligic, Aaron Wise, Peter Malnati, Bill Haas, Kevin Tway, Justin Rose, Martin Laird, Sam Burns, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, Robert Streb, and Luke List are tied for 6th at 5 under.
Sigg got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 2 over for the round.
Sigg got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Sigg's 150 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.
-
-