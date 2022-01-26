-
Gary Woodland putts himself to an even-par first round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 26, 2022
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Gary Woodland hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his round tied for 83rd at even par; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Rickie Fowler and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Michael Gligic, Ryan Palmer, Aaron Wise, Jon Rahm, Peter Malnati, Sahith Theegala, Daniel Berger, Martin Laird, Sam Burns, Kevin Tway, Bill Haas, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, Robert Streb, and Luke List are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Gary Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gary Woodland to 1 under for the round.
