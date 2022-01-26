-
Dustin Johnson putts well in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 26, 2022
Highlights
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Dustin Johnson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his round tied for 29th at 4 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Dustin Johnson had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dustin Johnson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Johnson hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Johnson hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Johnson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
