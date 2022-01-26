-
Doc Redman shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Doc Redman makes birdie on No. 8 in Round 1 at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Doc Redman makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
Doc Redman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 123rd at 2 over; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Stephan Jaeger is in 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Palmer, Doug Ghim, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Redman's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Redman hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Redman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Redman to 3 over for the round.
