David Skinns shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
David Skinns hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Skinns finished his day tied for 96th at even par; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 451-yard par-4 first, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 1 over for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Skinns chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to even for the round.
