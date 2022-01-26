-
Danny Lee shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Danny Lee sinks a 35-foot birdie on No. 8 in Round 1 at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Danny Lee makes a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
Danny Lee hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 142nd at 4 over; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Stephan Jaeger is in 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Palmer, Doug Ghim, Kevin Tway, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Lee had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.
Lee got a double bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 4 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 5 over for the round.
Lee hit his tee at the green on the 177-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lee to 4 over for the round.
