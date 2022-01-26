Corey Conners shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Corey Conners hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 136th at 3 over; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Rickie Fowler and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Michael Gligic, Ryan Palmer, Aaron Wise, Jon Rahm, Peter Malnati, Sahith Theegala, Daniel Berger, Martin Laird, Sam Burns, Kevin Tway, Bill Haas, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, Robert Streb, and Luke List are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Conners's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 177-yard par-3 eighth green, Conners suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Conners at 2 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Conners chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Conners had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to even for the round.

Conners missed the green on his first shot on the 227-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 3 over for the day.