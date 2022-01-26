  • Chez Reavie comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Chez Reavie makes birdie on No. 3 at Farmers

    In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.