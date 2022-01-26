-
-
Chez Reavie comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 26, 2022
-
Highlights
Chez Reavie makes birdie on No. 3 at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
Chez Reavie hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Reavie finished his round tied for 49th at 2 under; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Rickie Fowler and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Michael Gligic, Ryan Palmer, Aaron Wise, Jon Rahm, Peter Malnati, Sahith Theegala, Daniel Berger, Martin Laird, Sam Burns, Kevin Tway, Bill Haas, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, Robert Streb, and Luke List are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Chez Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chez Reavie to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Reavie had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to even for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Reavie's 171 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.
Reavie got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Reavie's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
-
-