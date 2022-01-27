Chad Ramey rebounds from poor front in first round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Chad Ramey hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Ramey finished his day tied for 76th at 1 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Chad Ramey hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Chad Ramey at 1 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Ramey's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Ramey's 156 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ramey had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Ramey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ramey to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Ramey hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to even for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.