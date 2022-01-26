Carlos Ortiz finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Carlos Ortiz hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 83rd at even par; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Rickie Fowler and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Michael Gligic, Ryan Palmer, Aaron Wise, Jon Rahm, Peter Malnati, Sahith Theegala, Daniel Berger, Martin Laird, Sam Burns, Kevin Tway, Bill Haas, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, Robert Streb, and Luke List are tied for 5th at 5 under.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Ortiz hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ortiz at 2 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Ortiz's 94 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Ortiz hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ortiz had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.