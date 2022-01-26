-
Cameron Tringale shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Tringale makes birdie on No. 8 at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Cameron Tringale makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
Cameron Tringale hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 9th at 5 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Tringale had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Tringale hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 5 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 4 under for the round.
