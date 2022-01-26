Cameron Champ shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Cameron Champ hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 136th at 3 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Champ his second shot went 44 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 12 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 4 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 5 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Champ had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Champ chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 2 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Champ's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.