Callum Tarren shoots 8-over 80 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

Callum Tarren hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 153rd at 8 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 first, Tarren chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Tarren chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to even for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Tarren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Tarren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 11th green, Tarren suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tarren at 3 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 4 over for the round.

Tarren got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 6 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Tarren chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tarren to 7 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 8 over for the round.