Brice Garnett finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Brice Garnett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

Garnett got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Garnett hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Garnett at 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Garnett's 92 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Garnett had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.

Garnett stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 177-yard par-3 eighth. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Garnett hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.