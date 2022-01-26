-
Beau Hossler putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Beau Hossler's tee shot to 5 feet and birdie at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Beau Hossler makes birdie on the par- 3rd hole.
Beau Hossler hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his round tied for 110th at 1 over; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Stephan Jaeger is in 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Palmer, Doug Ghim, Kevin Tway, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 389-yard par-4 second, Beau Hossler had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Beau Hossler to 2 over for the round.
Hossler got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 2 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Hossler chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to even for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.
