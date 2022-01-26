Andrew Novak rebounds from poor front in first round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Andrew Novak hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Novak finished his round tied for 71st at 1 under; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Ryan Palmer, Stephan Jaeger, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Sahith Theegala, Daniel Berger, Doug Ghim, Cameron Young, Michael Gligic, Aaron Wise, Peter Malnati, Bill Haas, Kevin Tway, Justin Rose, Martin Laird, Sam Burns, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, Robert Streb, and Luke List are tied for 6th at 5 under.

Andrew Novak got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Andrew Novak to 1 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Novak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Novak to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Novak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Novak hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Novak to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Novak chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Novak to even-par for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Novak hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 17th, Novak chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Novak to even for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Novak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.