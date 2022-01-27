  • Alex Smalley shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Alex Smalley makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Alex Smalley's tee shot to 2 feet and birdie at Farmers

    In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Alex Smalley makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.