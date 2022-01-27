-
Alex Smalley shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Alex Smalley's tee shot to 2 feet and birdie at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Alex Smalley makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Alex Smalley hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 113th at 1 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Kevin Tway and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
Smalley got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 1 over for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 1 over for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Smalley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Smalley to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Smalley's 146 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.
