Alex Noren putts well in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Alex Noren hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noren finished his round tied for 51st at 2 under; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Ryan Palmer, Stephan Jaeger, Doug Ghim, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Cameron Young, Michael Gligic, Francesco Molinari, Aaron Wise, Peter Malnati, Bill Haas, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, Robert Streb, Luke List, Kevin Tway, Justin Rose, Maverick McNealy, Nick Hardy, Sahith Theegala, Daniel Berger, Martin Laird, and Sam Burns are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Alex Noren's 142 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alex Noren to 1 under for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Noren hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.
Noren got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noren to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 13th, Noren chipped in his fourth shot from 15 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 2 under for the round.
