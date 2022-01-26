-
Adam Svensson finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Svensson nearly aces No. 8 at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, Adam Svensson makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Adam Svensson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Svensson finished his round tied for 83rd at even par; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Stephan Jaeger and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Michael Gligic, Ryan Palmer, Doug Ghim, Aaron Wise, Peter Malnati, C.T. Pan, Dylan Frittelli, Robert Streb, Luke List, Kevin Tway, Justin Rose, Bill Haas, Sahith Theegala, Daniel Berger, Martin Laird, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Svensson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Svensson to 1 over for the round.
Svensson got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 2 over for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 third, Svensson hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Svensson hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to even-par for the round.
