Adam Schenk putts well in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Adam Schenk hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his round tied for 36th at 3 under; Billy Horschel and Michael Thompson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Stephan Jaeger is in 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Palmer, Doug Ghim, Kevin Tway, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Adam Schenk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Schenk's 132 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Schenk's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Schenk had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Schenk's 204 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Schenk hit his 135 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.