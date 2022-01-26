-
Adam Long shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Long hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 95th at even par; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 9 under; Michael Thompson is in 2nd at 8 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 3rd at 7 under.
At the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Long got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Long to even for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Long to even-par for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Long's his second shot went 32 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Long's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to even for the round.
