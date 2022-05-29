Zach Johnson shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Zach Johnson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 23rd at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

Johnson got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Johnson's 97 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to even for the round.

Johnson tee shot went 154 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Johnson to 1 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.

At the 441-yard par-4 18th, Johnson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Johnson at 1 over for the round.