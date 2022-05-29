Webb Simpson shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Webb Simpson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 27th at even par; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

Simpson hit his drive 350 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 565-yard par-5 first. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Simpson chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Simpson chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Simpson to even for the round.