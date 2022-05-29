Viktor Hovland shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Viktor Hovland hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 21st at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a 344 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Hovland chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Hovland hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to even for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.