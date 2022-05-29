Tyler Duncan shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Tyler Duncan hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Duncan missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Duncan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Duncan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Duncan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Duncan had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.