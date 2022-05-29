Troy Merritt shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Troy Merritt hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 57th at 5 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a 303 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Merritt chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 2 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Merritt's tee shot went 199 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Merritt hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.

At the 387-yard par-4 17th, Merritt reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Merritt at 1 over for the round.