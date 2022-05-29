Tony Finau shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Tony Finau hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under with Davis Riley and Scott Stallings; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a 333 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Finau chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Finau's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Finau hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Finau's 102 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Finau had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.