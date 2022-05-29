  • Tony Finau shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the final round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-4 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Tony Finau's wedge from rough and birdie on No. 2 at Charles Schwab

    In the final round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-4 2nd hole.