Tommy Fleetwood putts well in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Tommy Fleetwood hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 35th at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

Tommy Fleetwood got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tommy Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Fleetwood's 159 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fleetwood had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Fleetwood hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.