-
-
Tommy Fleetwood putts well in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
May 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- May 29, 2022
-
Highlights
Tommy Fleetwood's 25-foot birdie putt at Charles Schwab
In the final round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Tommy Fleetwood makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Tommy Fleetwood hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 35th at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.
Tommy Fleetwood got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tommy Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Fleetwood's 159 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fleetwood had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Fleetwood hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.
On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
-
-