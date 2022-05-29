Talor Gooch shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Talor Gooch hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 27th at even par; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Gooch's tee shot went 243 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 14 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 12th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Gooch's tee shot went 209 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.