  • Talor Gooch shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the final round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Talor Gooch makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Talor Gooch's tee shot and birdie at Charles Schwab

    In the final round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Talor Gooch makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.