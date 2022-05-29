Sungjae Im finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Sungjae Im hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 third, Im's 159 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Im chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Im had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 15th, Im reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Im at even-par for the round.