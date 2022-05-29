Sebastián Muñoz shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Sebastián Muñoz hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 48th at 3 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a 256 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Muñoz chipped his fifth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Muñoz's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Muñoz had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 3 over for the round.