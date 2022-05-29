Scottie Scheffler shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Scottie Scheffler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 1st at 9 under with Sam Burns; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 2 over for the round.