Scott Stallings shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Scott Stallings hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under with Davis Riley and Tony Finau; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 third, Stallings's 114 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

Stallings tee shot went 199 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stallings to even-par for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stallings to even for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 14th, Stallings chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 2 over for the round.