Sam Burns putts well in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Sam Burns hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his day tied for 1st at 9 under with Scottie Scheffler; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Sam Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Burns's 102 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Burns had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Burns's 132 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 5 under for the round.

After a 364 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Burns chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 6 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 5 under for the round.