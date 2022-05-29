9-over 79 by Sahith Theegala in final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Sahith Theegala hit 6 of 14 fairways and 4 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 57th at 5 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

Theegala hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 565-yard par-5 first. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Theegala chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 2 over for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 3 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 4 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Theegala hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Theegala at 5 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 14th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Theegala to 6 over for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Theegala to 7 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Theegala's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 9 over for the round.