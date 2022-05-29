Ryan Palmer shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Ryan Palmer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 40th at 2 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

Palmer got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Palmer's 163 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Palmer's tee shot went 216 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 3 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Palmer to 4 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Palmer hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 over for the round.