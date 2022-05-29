Russell Knox shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Russell Knox hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a 326 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Knox chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Knox had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Knox had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Knox to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Knox chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Knox chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Knox's tee shot went 204 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.