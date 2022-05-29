Rory Sabbatini shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Rory Sabbatini hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 52nd at 4 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

At the par-5 first, Sabbatini chipped in his third shot from 31 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Sabbatini's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sabbatini to even-par for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to even for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Sabbatini's 133 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.