Rickie Fowler shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Rickie Fowler hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 57th at 5 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Fowler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fowler to even for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Fowler's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

Fowler got a double bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fowler to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 16th green, Fowler suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 2-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Fowler at 3 over for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fowler to 4 over for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 5 over for the round.