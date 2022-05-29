Patrick Rodgers putts well in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Patrick Rodgers hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his day tied for 35th at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a 310 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Patrick Rodgers chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

Rodgers hit his tee at the green on the 247-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Rodgers's his third shot was a drop and his approach went 51 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Rodgers's 161 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Rodgers had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.