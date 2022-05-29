Patrick Reed shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his final round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Patrick Reed hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 7th at 5 under; Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 3rd at 8 under; and Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 2 over for the round.

At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Reed hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Reed's 112 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Reed got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Reed to 1 over for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 2 over for the round.